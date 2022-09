Namaste India: Key verdict by Varanasi court on Gyanvapi Masjid case today, Sec 144 imposed

Varanasi district court will deliver its verdict in Gyanvapi Masjid and Shringargauri case today. Tight security arrangements have been made in Varanasi before the verdict comes. The entire Kashi city has been put on high alert and Section 144 has been imposed.

| Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 10:59 AM IST

