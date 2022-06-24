Namaste India: Maharashtra's political crisis will be averted by churning!

The churning of every political party with its MLAs is going on in Maharashtra on the catastrophe. After leaving the Chief Minister's residence and shifted to Mateshwari, CM Uddhav Thackeray is meeting continuously. At the same time, Eknath Shinde released the video with his supporters.

| Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

