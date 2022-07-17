NewsVideos

Namaste India: NDA announces West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to be next Vice Presidential Candidate

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been declared as the Vice Presidential candidate by the NDA. Recently, Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had met PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on July 16, at that time no one had any idea that BJP was going to give him a chance as the next Vice President.

|Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 12:14 PM IST
