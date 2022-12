videoDetails

Namaste India: Pakistan makes social media a weapon to spread terror

| Updated: Dec 13, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

Jammu -Kashmir's DGP DGP Dilbag Singh made a big statement on top commanders recently. In this statement, he said that the top commanders in Kashmir have been eliminated. Troubled by this, Pakistan has now made social media a new weapon for threats. Know what is the whole matter.