Namaste India: Paytm became a disaster for the miscreants who robbed jewelery worth 6 crores, the accused trapped in the clutches of the police

Jewelry loot Case: In Paharganj's robbery of jewelery worth Rs 6 crore, the accused found it difficult to drink tea during the racket. All three have been arrested with the help of Paytm.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 11:44 AM IST

Jewelry loot Case: In Paharganj's robbery of jewelery worth Rs 6 crore, the accused found it difficult to drink tea during the racket. All three have been arrested with the help of Paytm.