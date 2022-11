Namaste India: 'People can never forget Netaji,', says Akhilesh Yadav

| Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 10:57 AM IST

There is a close fight between the BJP and Samjwadi Party in the Lok Sabha by-election and meanwhile, in an exclusive conversation with Zee News, Akhilesh Yadav said that the public can never forget Netaji and voting will be held in Mainpuri only on the work of Netaji.