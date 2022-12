videoDetails

Namaste India: Pitbull dog attacks on 9 year old innocent girl in Karnal, Haryana

| Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

Pitbull dog attacked a 9-year-old innocent girl in Shiv Colony area of ​​Karnal, Haryana. The dog bit the girl badly and there were several serious wounds on her face.