Namaste India: Prime Minister Modi leaves for SCO today

Prime Minister Modi will leave today to attend this week's Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Can PM Modi meet Chinese President Jinping?

| Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 10:06 AM IST

Prime Minister Modi will leave today to attend this week's Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Can PM Modi meet Chinese President Jinping?