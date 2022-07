Namaste India: Protests intensify in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa may have left the country, but the public is unwilling to abandon protest. Protesters have also attacked Parliament House.

| Updated: Jul 14, 2022, 10:28 AM IST

