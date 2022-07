Namaste India: Rain alert in many states of the country

Rain alert has been issued for many states of the country. The IMD issued a heavy rain alert for Mumbai, Thane and Pune of Maharashtra. At the same time, alert has been issued for 15 districts of Madhya Pradesh.

| Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

