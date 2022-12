videoDetails

Namaste India: S. Jaishankar attacks Pakistan During UNSC meeting, know what he said?

| Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 09:54 AM IST

India's Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar launched a scathing attack on Pakistan in USA's New York. In response to a question during the discussion on Approach on Global Counter Terrorism issue, Jaishankar described Pakistan as the epicenter of terrorism. Know what all he said.