Namaste India : Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati sparks a new debate on the Bible

| Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 10:51 AM IST

Puri Peethadheeshwar Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati has started a new debate about the Bible. Swami Nischalanand Saraswati said that if the part of Gita is removed from the Bible, then nothing will be left in it to be adopted.