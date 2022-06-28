Namaste India: Shiv Sena accuses BJP through Saamana

The tussle between Uddhav Thackeray and rebel MLA Eknath Shinde over the occupation of Shiv Sena continues. The matter has reached the Supreme Court and the High Court. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena has once again attacked BJP in its mouthpiece Saamana. It is alleged that BJP has hatched a conspiracy to divide Maharashtra into three pieces.

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 09:56 AM IST

