Namaste India: Sidhu Moosewala's last rites will be performed in village Musa

The post-mortem of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala has been done. 24 bullet marks were found on his body. Yesterday a team of 5 doctors did his post-mortem. His body has been handed over to the family after the post-mortem. Moose Wala's last rites will be performed today.