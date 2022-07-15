Namaste India: Simranjit Singh Mann raises demand for Khalistan

Simranjit Singh Mann, MP from Sangrur and President of Shiromani Akali Dal has demanded Khalistan. He even told the benefit of it. He told the media that first of all, they (BJP-led central government) should answer whether they can retain India or not.

| Updated: Jul 15, 2022, 10:04 AM IST

