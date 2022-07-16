Namaste India: Threats continue on posts in support of Nupur Sharma

Those who posted in support of Nupur Sharma continue to receive threats. In Bhilwara, Rajasthan, a young man has been threatened with death for posting a post in support of Nupur Sharma on his WhatsApp status. Police has arrested 5 accused in this case.

| Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 09:51 AM IST

