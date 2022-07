Namaste India: Why did Mamata take so long to take action against Partha Chatterjee?

Mamata Banerjee has dismissed Partha Chaterjee from his ministerial post. After ED's action, his post was withdrawn. The decision to remove him from his ministerial post was taken during cabinet meeting.

| Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

