Name of Mughal Garden change to 'Amrit Udyan', why the opposition is in trouble?

| Updated: Jan 29, 2023, 11:08 AM IST

Amrit Udyan: The name of Mughal Garden located in Rashtrapati Bhavan has now been changed to 'Amrit Udyan'. President Draupadi Murmu has taken this decision on the occasion of 'Amrit Mahotsav of Independence' being run on the completion of 75 years of independence.