National Conference Leader Farooq Abdullah comments on PM Modi's Mother Heeraben's Demise

| Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah expressed grief over the demise of PM's mother Heeraben and said, 'mother's passing is not a small matter'.Know what all Farooq Abdullah said on PM Modi's mother Heeraben Death.