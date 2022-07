National Herald Case: ED questioning Sonia Gandhi continues, Congress protest begins

ED's interrogation of Sonia Gandhi continues in National Herald case. Congress protest begins in Delhi. The protesters started a protest in support of Sonia. Congress leaders- workers' march against interrogation.

Jul 27, 2022

