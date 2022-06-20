National Herald Case: ED's fourth round of questioning on Rahul Gandhi continues

National Herald Case: ED will still question Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case. This is the fourth time that Rahul Gandhi has to appear before the ED. ED has questioned Rahul Gandhi thrice in the money laundering case.

| Updated: Jun 20, 2022, 12:52 PM IST

