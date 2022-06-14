National Herald Case: Today Rahul Gandhi will have to answer again in front of ED

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was questioned by the ED for several hours on Monday in the National Herald case. At the same time, he has been asked to appear on Tuesday also. According to Delhi Police, 459 Congress workers and leaders, including 26 MPs and 5 MLAs, who were protesting in front of the ED during the production of Rahul Gandhi, were taken into custody.

| Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 11:37 AM IST

