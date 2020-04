Nationwide switching off lights for 9 minutes will lead to power grid failure?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his video message on Friday (April 3, 2020) appreciated the discipline and patience shown by 130 crore Indians. PM Modi said, "We have to move towards the light from the darkness created by coronavirus." He asked people on Sunday (April 5) to switch pff the lights in their homes and light a candle, diya, flashlight or their mobile phone torches at 9 pm for nine minutes in solidarity with each other.