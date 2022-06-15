NewsVideos

Navneet Rana's Take on Sheikh Hussain's Latest statement

Congress leader Sheikh Hussain has made objectionable remarks against PM Modi. Sheikh Hussain has wished for the death of PM Modi. The Congress leader has given this statement during the protest in Nagpur. On the controversial statement of Sheikh Hussain, the reaction of MP Navneet Rana has come to the fore.

Jun 15, 2022
