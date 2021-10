NCB Vs NCP: Why politics in the fight against drugs?

While attacking NCB, NCP leader Nawab Malik shared a picture and said that "The person seen in this picture is Fletcher Patel and his picture is with Jasmin Wankhede, sister of NCB officer Sameer Wankhede." Raising the question, he said that who is this Fletcher Patel and why is he included in the cases of NCB?