NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal’s Controversial Statement on Goddess Saraswati

| Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 09:58 AM IST

NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has given a controversial statement. Bhujbal said why Maa Saraswati is being worshiped in schools. He said that Maa Saraswati taught only 3 percent of the people.