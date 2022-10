Neighbor youth shot a girl student going to study tuition in Bijnor | Watch

| Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

A big news is coming out from Bijnor. A student going to tuition has been shot. This incident has been carried out by a neighbor of the student. The girl student is currently admitted in the hospital. Now the news of the negligence of the administration in this matter is also coming to the fore. Watch this report