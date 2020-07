Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli sends good wishes to Amitabh Bachchan

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on Saturday evening after he revealed he has tested positive for coronavirus. His actor son Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive for COVID-19. Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli sends out his best wishes to Amitabh Bachchan and the entire family for their well-being over Twitter.