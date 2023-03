videoDetails

New CCTV footage of Amritpal Singh's escape surfaced

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 02:02 PM IST

According to the information given by the Punjab Police, 112 people have been arrested so far and the search for Amritpal Singh is on. Now a new CCTV footage has surfaced in which the video seen at 12 noon on March 18 has surfaced.