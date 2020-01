New India's 2020: Watch 20 major news stories of the day

Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Ram Vilas Paswan cleared out that from January 15, 2020, Hallmark will be mandatory for buying and selling gold. After the death warrant was issued from Patiala House Court in Delhi's Nirbhaya Gang Rape Case, the Supreme Court has completed the hearing on the curative petition filed by 2 convicts Vinay and Mukesh.