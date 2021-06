New revelations daily from arrests in conversion, plan to convert unwise and deaf as Muslims

In new revelations in the investigation into a conversion racket in Uttar Pradesh, investigators have speculated that the syndicate may have been funded by foreign entities and is allegedly linked to fugitive preacher Zakir Naik. UP ATS has reportedly come to know about the connection between accused Umar Gautam and Zakir Naik's aide Bilal Philip.