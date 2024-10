videoDetails

Deshhit: Yogi Government’s Strict Plan After Nasrallah’s Death

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 04, 2024, 12:18 AM IST

Following the death of Hezbollah chief Nasrallah, the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh has intensified security ahead of Friday prayers, anticipating potential unrest. Additional police forces have been deployed near temples and Ramleela sites to prevent any disruptions, with a comprehensive plan in place to maintain law and order.