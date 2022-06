New Video of Ranchi Violence has Surfaces

The riots on June 10 in the name of demonstration are pointing to a bigger conspiracy. In this connection, a new video of Ranchi violence has surfaced in which a rioter is seen firing 8 rounds.

| Updated: Jun 15, 2022, 09:36 PM IST

The riots on June 10 in the name of demonstration are pointing to a bigger conspiracy. In this connection, a new video of Ranchi violence has surfaced in which a rioter is seen firing 8 rounds.