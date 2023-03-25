NewsVideos
videoDetails

News of Amritpal Singh's appears in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 10:35 AM IST
There is news of fugitive Amritpal being seen in Delhi. Kashmere Gate ISBT Punjab Police reached. She has taken the CCTV data of the bus stand with her.

All Videos

Union Minister Giriraj Singh's statement says, 'Rahul Gandhi considers himself above the law'
1:37
Union Minister Giriraj Singh's statement says, 'Rahul Gandhi considers himself above the law'
Rahul Gandhi disqualified: Congress has announces mass movement if membership is cancelled
11:13
Rahul Gandhi disqualified: Congress has announces mass movement if membership is cancelled
Rahul Gandhi: Congress formed a committee of members?
6:38
Rahul Gandhi: Congress formed a committee of members?
LIVE video of mobile battery explosion in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
12:13
 LIVE video of mobile battery explosion in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
Prime Minister inaugurates the Whitefield Metro Line in Bengaluru
6:25
Prime Minister inaugurates the Whitefield Metro Line in Bengaluru

Trending Videos

1:37
Union Minister Giriraj Singh's statement says, 'Rahul Gandhi considers himself above the law'
11:13
Rahul Gandhi disqualified: Congress has announces mass movement if membership is cancelled
6:38
Rahul Gandhi: Congress formed a committee of members?
12:13
LIVE video of mobile battery explosion in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
6:25
Prime Minister inaugurates the Whitefield Metro Line in Bengaluru
Amritpal Singh,amritpal singh news,Amritpal,amritpal news,Punjab Police,punjab police on amritpal,amritpal new cctv footage,amritpal new cctv,amritpal cctv footage,amritpal cctv,amritpal singh mehron cctv footage,CCTV footage,cctv footage of amritpal singh,cctv footage of amritpal arrested,new cctv,new cctv amritpal singh,new cctv footage of amritpal,new cctv amritpal singh 24th march,CCTV video,cctv video of amritpal,khalistani supporter,zee newsamritpal singh,Zee News,