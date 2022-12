News@11: Alleged Love Jihad case in Jharkhand's Bokaro, 50-year-old groom marries a minor

| Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

An alleged love jihad case has come to light from Jharkhan's Bokaro. A 50-year-old groom was marrying a minor girl by changing his name. Apart from this, he has been alleged of threatening the family by becoming an inspector. Know in detail about the whole matter.