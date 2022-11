News@11: Drug peddler Faizal Momin arrested in Shraddha Murder case

| Updated: Nov 28, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

Drug peddler Faizal Momin has been arrested by the Surat Crime Branch in Shraddha murder case. Sources said that Momin used to provide drug to Aftab. Along with this, the police suspect that Aftab used to visit his area frequently.