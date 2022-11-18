NewsVideos

News@11: 'Ganja connection' surfaced in Shraddha murder case

|Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 03:20 PM IST
Aaftab Ameen Poonawala, who is accused of killing Shraddha Walker, told police that he is addicted to marijuana and strangled Shraddha to death under the influence of weed on May 18.

