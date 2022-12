News@11: Security beefed up in Ayodhya, police flag march

| Updated: Dec 06, 2022, 03:32 PM IST

On December 6, there is a possibility of a big stir in the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah complex in Mathura, because the All India Hindu Mahasabha has announced the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa today.