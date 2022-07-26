NIA will investigate the demolition of the tomb - Sources

Big news is coming about the Bijnor Mazar incident and sources have come to know that this case has connections with Arab countries. Agencies are on alert regarding the Kuwait connection of accused Kamal. NIA will investigate the Bijnor Mazar demolition case. NIA team can go to the house of the accused today.

Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 12:54 PM IST

