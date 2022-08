Nitish Kumar will meet Governor soon

There is big news from the politics of Bihar that Nitish Kumar will meet the Governor in a while. Let us tell you, security has been tightened at the entry point of Raj Bhavan.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 01:57 PM IST

There is big news from the politics of Bihar that Nitish Kumar will meet the Governor in a while. Let us tell you, security has been tightened at the entry point of Raj Bhavan.