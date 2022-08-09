Nitish Kumar will not resign - Sources

There is news quoting sources that Nitish Kumar's deal with Tejashwi Yadav has been confirmed and now he can break his alliance with BJP. It is being told that Tejashwi Yadav has asked for the Home Ministry. Meanwhile, news is also coming out that Nitish Kumar will not resign.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 11:54 AM IST

