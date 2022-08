Nitish Kumar will not resign, will sack BJP MLAs - Sources

According to sources from Bihar politics, it is reported that Nitish Kumar will not resign from the post of Chief Minister so that the role of Governor can be kept away. It is believed that Nitish will sack the BJP MLAs.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

