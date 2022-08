Nitish Kumar will submit his resignation to the Governor - Sources

Amidst the intensifying political turmoil in Bihar, it is reported that Nitish Kumar can meet the Governor and submit his resignation. After that he will stake claim to form the new government.

| Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 02:52 PM IST

