No reason Karnataka government should celebrate 'Hindi Diwas' - Ex Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has written a controversial letter to the Chief Minister of Karnataka urging him not to celebrate 'Hindi Divas' in the state. And protested against Hindi. Kumaraswamy has said that forcibly celebrating Hindi Diwas on September 14 would be "injustice" to the people of Karnataka.

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 11:14 AM IST

