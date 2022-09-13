NewsVideos

No reason Karnataka government should celebrate 'Hindi Diwas' - Ex Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has written a controversial letter to the Chief Minister of Karnataka urging him not to celebrate 'Hindi Divas' in the state. And protested against Hindi. Kumaraswamy has said that forcibly celebrating Hindi Diwas on September 14 would be "injustice" to the people of Karnataka.

|Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 11:14 AM IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy has written a controversial letter to the Chief Minister of Karnataka urging him not to celebrate 'Hindi Divas' in the state. And protested against Hindi. Kumaraswamy has said that forcibly celebrating Hindi Diwas on September 14 would be "injustice" to the people of Karnataka.

All Videos

Namaste India : The accused beat up the police
2:46
Namaste India : The accused beat up the police
Veer Sahu की इस बात पर Sapna Chaudhary को हो गया था प्यार
0:59
Veer Sahu की इस बात पर Sapna Chaudhary को हो गया था प्यार
Namaste India : Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel attacks RSS
3:12
Namaste India : Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel attacks RSS
Secunderabad: How severe is the fire accident in electric bike showroom?
Secunderabad: How severe is the fire accident in electric bike showroom?
Dharma Yatra: Sunderkand can solve all your Problems
14:49
Dharma Yatra: Sunderkand can solve all your Problems

Trending Videos

2:46
Namaste India : The accused beat up the police
0:59
Veer Sahu की इस बात पर Sapna Chaudhary को हो गया था प्यार
3:12
Namaste India : Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel attacks RSS
Secunderabad: How severe is the fire accident in electric bike showroom?
14:49
Dharma Yatra: Sunderkand can solve all your Problems
kumaraswamy on hindi diwas,HD Kumaraswamy,Hindi Diwas,Kumaraswamy,hd kumaraswamy on hindi row,hindi diwas quotes,hindi diwas special,amit shah on hindi diwas,hd kumaraswamy letter,nikhil kumaraswamy songs,speech on hindi diwas 2022,hindi diwas celebrated on,hindi diwas wishes,Karnataka CM Kumaraswamy,Ex cm kumaraswamy,H D Kumaraswamy,t a saravana hindi diwas,hd kumaraswamy controversy,hd kumaraswamy controversy on hindi diwas,