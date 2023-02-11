NewsVideos
Noida: High speed car overturn on elevated, 5 injuries and 1 died on the spot

|Updated: Feb 11, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
A major road accident took place in Noida last night. The car hit the divider and overturned. In this incident 5 people were injured and 1 died on the spot.

