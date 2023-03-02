हिन्दी
News
North East Election 2023: BJP gets majority in Tripura trends
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 02, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
As per Tripura Election Vote Counting Trends, BJP is leading with 32+ seats in Tripura. Whereas, Left has got 16, TIPRA- 11, and others have got one seat.
19:13
