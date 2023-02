videoDetails

On Adani issue, Rahul Gandhi opened a front against the government in Lok Sabha

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 06:09 PM IST

In the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President, Rahul Gandhi surrounded the ruling party on the Adani issue. During this, Rahul Gandhi's new anger was seen in the house. Attacking PM Modi, he said that the real magic started in 2014.