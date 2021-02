On the incident of Glacier burst, PM Modi tweeted and said - 'entire country stands with Uttarakhand'

Flooding of Dhauli Ganga due to breaking of the glacier near Joshimath in Uttarakhand. Due to which the dam of the Rishi Ganga Tapovan Hydro Power Project was broken, heavy damage was reported. PM Modi tweeted and said - 'entire country stands with Uttarakhand'.