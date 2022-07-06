One accused arrested from Hyderabad in Udaipur murder case
The NIA has got a big success in the Udaipur murder case and the agency has arrested another accused involved in the murder from Hyderabad. The accused Mohammad Munawwar Ashrafi is a resident of Bihar and was involved in the Udaipur murder case.
