NewsVideos

One accused arrested from Hyderabad in Udaipur murder case

The NIA has got a big success in the Udaipur murder case and the agency has arrested another accused involved in the murder from Hyderabad. The accused Mohammad Munawwar Ashrafi is a resident of Bihar and was involved in the Udaipur murder case.

|Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 02:16 PM IST
The NIA has got a big success in the Udaipur murder case and the agency has arrested another accused involved in the murder from Hyderabad. The accused Mohammad Munawwar Ashrafi is a resident of Bihar and was involved in the Udaipur murder case.

All Videos

Headline: Another provocative video viral in Ajmer
1:31
Headline: Another provocative video viral in Ajmer
Anjuman Committee secretary gave provocative statement in Ajmer, video goes viral
8:42
Anjuman Committee secretary gave provocative statement in Ajmer, video goes viral
Recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in Pali, tight security arrangements
3:43
Recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in Pali, tight security arrangements
Headline: Cloud bursts in Himachal's Manikaran, havoc among people
1:30
Headline: Cloud bursts in Himachal's Manikaran, havoc among people
Is the Eiffel Tower riddled with rust? Can a cosmetic 60-million-euro paint job save it?
Is the Eiffel Tower riddled with rust? Can a cosmetic 60-million-euro paint job save it?

Trending Videos

1:31
Headline: Another provocative video viral in Ajmer
8:42
Anjuman Committee secretary gave provocative statement in Ajmer, video goes viral
3:43
Recitation of Hanuman Chalisa in Pali, tight security arrangements
1:30
Headline: Cloud bursts in Himachal's Manikaran, havoc among people
Is the Eiffel Tower riddled with rust? Can a cosmetic 60-million-euro paint job save it?
udaipur murder case,Udaipur murder,udaipur murder news,Udaipur Tailor Murder,murder in udaipur,udaipur murder video,Udaipur murder viral video,udaipur news,Udaipur,tailor murder in udaipur,udaipur kanhaiya lal murder,udaipur news today,udaypur murder case,udaipur youth muder,udaipur viral video,udaipur murder news live,Udaipur Violence,udaipur daily news,udaipur murder news today,udaipur murder video viral,udaipur murder case live,