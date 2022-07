One terrorist killed in Baramulla

Breaking News: An encounter with terrorists is going on in Baramulla. The news of the hiding of the terrorists was received, after which the search operation started in which the security forces killed a terrorist.

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

